Sean E. Scarangella
Hanover - Sean Erick Scarangella, 47, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Born on Wednesday, April 12, 1972 in Hanover, he was a son of Louis A. Scarangella of Harrisburg and Susan M. Stambaugh of Hanover. Sean was a former employee of Mount Olivet Cemetery and enjoyed shooting pool; and playing cards, especially Poker and Canasta.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a niece, Heather Howard of Hanover; a nephew, Jayson Howard of McSherrystown; a great-nephew, Broghan Quesinberry; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlo N. Scarangella, who died on April 30, 2019.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Area Council of Churches, 136 Carlisle Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019