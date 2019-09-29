Services
Wilson Mortuary
1000 Scenic Rivers Blvd
Salem, MO 65560
(573) 729-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson Mortuary
1000 Scenic Rivers Blvd
Salem, MO 65560
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Mortuary
1000 Scenic Rivers Blvd
Salem, MO 65560
Sfc Donald Lee (Ret) Smith

Sfc Donald Lee (Ret) Smith Obituary
SFC (Ret) Donald Lee Smith

Salem, MO - SFC (Ret) Donald L. Smith, 78, of Salem, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial with Military Honors to follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary.

Donald is survived by his loving wife: Carol Smith of Salem, MO; three children: Terri Gerling and husband Jonathan of Ironton, MO; Timothy Smith and wife Mary of Invernes, FL and Charles Smith and girlfriend Kristi Baker of St. James, MO; one sister: Dena Dennick of Washington, IL; two sister-in-laws: Beverly Smith of Salem, MO and Patricia Whitmore of Salem, MO; four grandchildren: Heather Gerling of Williamsport, PA, Matthew Gerling of Union, MO, Timothy Gerling of Eugene, OR and Andrew Castro of Florida; one step-grandchild: Kaleb Cecil of St. James, MO; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Donald L. Smith and left at Wilson Mortuary.

Online Condolences may be entered at

www.wilsonmortuary.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
