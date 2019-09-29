|
SFC (Ret) Donald Lee Smith
Salem, MO - SFC (Ret) Donald L. Smith, 78, of Salem, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial with Military Honors to follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary.
Donald is survived by his loving wife: Carol Smith of Salem, MO; three children: Terri Gerling and husband Jonathan of Ironton, MO; Timothy Smith and wife Mary of Invernes, FL and Charles Smith and girlfriend Kristi Baker of St. James, MO; one sister: Dena Dennick of Washington, IL; two sister-in-laws: Beverly Smith of Salem, MO and Patricia Whitmore of Salem, MO; four grandchildren: Heather Gerling of Williamsport, PA, Matthew Gerling of Union, MO, Timothy Gerling of Eugene, OR and Andrew Castro of Florida; one step-grandchild: Kaleb Cecil of St. James, MO; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Donald L. Smith and left at Wilson Mortuary.
