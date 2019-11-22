Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon D. Hess


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon D. Hess Obituary
Sharon D. Hess

Hanover - Sharon Denise Hess, 65, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care Friday, November 22, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born May 13, 1954 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Arlene H. (Miller) Zartman. Sharon was the loving wife of Terry Hess with whom she shared forty-five years of marriage.

Sharon was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.

Sharon was a 1972 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA. She worked as an accounting clerk for Hanover Architectural Products.

Sharon enjoyed roller skating, watching the Baltimore Orioles and playing with her granddaughters.

In addition to her loving husband Terry, Sharon is survived by her daughter, Gwen M. Lieb and husband John of Wynnewood, PA; two grandchildren, Katelyn R. Lieb and Elizabeth A. Lieb.; and her faithful dog Toby.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Sharon will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 West Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now