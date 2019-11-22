|
Sharon D. Hess
Hanover - Sharon Denise Hess, 65, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care Friday, November 22, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born May 13, 1954 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Arlene H. (Miller) Zartman. Sharon was the loving wife of Terry Hess with whom she shared forty-five years of marriage.
Sharon was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.
Sharon was a 1972 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA. She worked as an accounting clerk for Hanover Architectural Products.
Sharon enjoyed roller skating, watching the Baltimore Orioles and playing with her granddaughters.
In addition to her loving husband Terry, Sharon is survived by her daughter, Gwen M. Lieb and husband John of Wynnewood, PA; two grandchildren, Katelyn R. Lieb and Elizabeth A. Lieb.; and her faithful dog Toby.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Sharon will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Faye C. Snyder officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 West Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019