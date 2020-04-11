|
|
Sharon Kae (Leidy) Long, 74, of New Oxford PA entered God's eternal care on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, PA.
Born May 24, 1945, raised in Martinsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Glenn & Ruth (Teeter) Leidy. Sharon was the loving wife of Robert L. Long with whom she shared 52 wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to her husband Bob, Sharon is survived by her children, Christopher Long and wife Kathy of Hanover, PA, Andrew Long and wife Billie Jean of Abbottstown, PA and Amanda Daniero and husband James, of Charlottesville VA, and seven grandchildren, Owen, Kaelyn, Brayden, Samuel, Sophia, Lucas and Aubrey. Sharon is also survived by brothers Ronald Leidy and wife Janet of Williamsburg, PA, William Leidy and wife Carol of Williamsburg, PA, Gerald Leidy of Martinsburg, PA, sister Joanne Love of Delmont, PA and her twin sister Elinor Gerhart and husband Monroe of New Castle, DE, and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Richard Leidy.
Sharon was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She earned her R.N. degree from the Philipsburg State Hospital in Philipsburg, PA. She spent many years helping & taking care of others at the Brethren Home Community, Lutheran Social Services, and Longview Nursing Home in Manchester MD.
Sharon was a faithful member of the Hanover Church of the Brethren since 1972. She enjoyed singing in the choir, directing plays and teaching Sunday school. It was very easy for her to share her faith and Christianity with others because it was deeply rooted in her daily life. Sharon loved sewing and making crafts with a long-time annual tradition of making clear toy candy, which she shared with everyone. She loved traveling abroad to Europe along with the Pennsylvania Ambassadors of Music, the Hanover School of Ballet and the Hanover Community Singers.
Spending time with her grandchildren was her most favorite thing to do. Her unmistakable pride in seeing them accomplish goals and hallmarks of success will be missed, but never forgotten. She loved them all so much and will be sorely missed by all.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to, Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331. Memories may be shared at
www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020