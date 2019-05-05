|
Sharon L. Lovelace
Hanover - Sharon L. Lovelace, 72, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Born on Wednesday, October 30, 1946 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Maude Grove Schwartz. A graduate of Hanover High School, Sharon later worked as a beautician. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, and cats.
Survivors include her daughter Mauri E. Myers and her husband, Michael, of East Berlin; and many friends.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or The Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Dr., Suite 905, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019