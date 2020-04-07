|
Sharon M. Raubenstine
McSherrystown - Sharon M. Raubenstine, age 62, passed away peacefully following a long battle with cancer on April 6, 2020.
Born on July 3, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Russell F. Hutt and Pauline E. (Bair) Hutt.
Sharon was the loving wife of Keith D. Raubenstine to whom she was married for 39 years.
She was a 1975 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and retired after 25 years of service as a secretary from the County of York, where she worked for the Children and Youth Services Department as well as the MHR Department.
Sharon recently attended Sacred Heart Basilica. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and spending time with friends going to lunch and attending tea rooms. She also enjoyed vacationing in Cape May, NJ.
She is also survived by a daughter, Leah A. Kohr and son-in-law Elliott J. Kohr. She was very proud to be a loving "Nana" to her grandchildren, McKinley E. and Tanner E. She is also survived by a brother, Michael Marchio and his wife, Shirl of Hanover, PA.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Sharon will be held privately.
Contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020