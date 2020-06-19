Shawna Cover
Spring Grove - Shawna L. (Wentz) Cover, age 60, peacefully passed away at York Hospital on June 17, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of David A. Cover; together they shared over 38 years of marriage.
Shawna was born in Hanover on February 3, 1960, and was the daughter of Cleatus Wentz and Joanne (Bollinger) Wentz. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1978 and worked at Giant in Hanover for over 40 years before retiring to support the growing family business. She and her husband own and operate DC Door in Spring Grove. She was a strong Christian and a member of Hanover Church of the Brethren, as well as, a lifetime member of Porters Fire Company. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family and loved her dogs.
In addition to her parents and her husband David; she is survived by her son Luke Cover of Spring Grove; her daughter Lindsey Wheedleton and husband John of Clarksville TN; her brothers Shawn Wentz and his wife Kellie, Shane Wentz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shawna was a beautiful soul that cared more about others than herself. All of those blessed enough to know her will never be able to fill the void left by such a wonderful person taken too soon.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Geraldine Godfrey officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery in Spring Grove near her maternal grandparents who she loved dearly. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.