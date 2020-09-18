Sheila Baroody
Hanover - Sheila Ann Baroody, 70, of Hanover, passed away to the open arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of Shakib J. Baroody, Jr. Born February 22, 1950, she was the daughter of the late James C., Jr. and Marjorie M. (Zirk) Trent.
Sheila was a past member of the Hanover Moose, the Hampstead American Legion, and a life member of the Westminster V.F.W. She loved to sew making baby blankets and bibs for her family. Sheila was a devoted grandmother to her three grandsons who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed shopping and going on vacation with her daughter Sheila and her family.
Mrs. Baroody is survived by her daughters, Sheila A. O'Neill and husband Tom of Hanover and Jessica L. Baroody of Hanover; her step-daughter, Mitzi Hodges and husband Doug of Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Gregory, Jason, Thomas and Cassie and step-grandchildren, Scotty, Amber, Shannon and Heather; her siblings, James Trent, Jr. and wife Brenda, Douglas Trent and fiancée Wendy, Carolyn Trent and companion Brian, Debbie Fairburn and husband Harry, and special sister-in-law Debra Trent all from Maryland. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Sheila Baroody will be held privately. Burial will be in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, Baltimore, MD.
