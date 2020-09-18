1/1
Sheila Baroody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Baroody

Hanover - Sheila Ann Baroody, 70, of Hanover, passed away to the open arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of Shakib J. Baroody, Jr. Born February 22, 1950, she was the daughter of the late James C., Jr. and Marjorie M. (Zirk) Trent.

Sheila was a past member of the Hanover Moose, the Hampstead American Legion, and a life member of the Westminster V.F.W. She loved to sew making baby blankets and bibs for her family. Sheila was a devoted grandmother to her three grandsons who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed shopping and going on vacation with her daughter Sheila and her family.

Mrs. Baroody is survived by her daughters, Sheila A. O'Neill and husband Tom of Hanover and Jessica L. Baroody of Hanover; her step-daughter, Mitzi Hodges and husband Doug of Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Gregory, Jason, Thomas and Cassie and step-grandchildren, Scotty, Amber, Shannon and Heather; her siblings, James Trent, Jr. and wife Brenda, Douglas Trent and fiancée Wendy, Carolyn Trent and companion Brian, Debbie Fairburn and husband Harry, and special sister-in-law Debra Trent all from Maryland. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Sheila Baroody will be held privately. Burial will be in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, Baltimore, MD.

To share memories of Sheila Baroody and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved