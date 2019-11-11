|
Sheila M. Wagner
McSherrystown - Sheila M. Wagner, 58 of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Dennis D. Wagner with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.
Born September 8, 1961 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Mary Louise (Groft) May of McSherrystown and the late William L. May.
Sheila was employed at Utz Quality Foods, Hanover in accounts payable, a 1979 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown and a graduate of Central Penn Business School. She was a member of the Hanover Republican Club, Hanover Amvets, Hanover Home Assoc., and the McSherrystown Moose. Sheila enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two children, Stephanie Wagner and fiancé Shane McIntire of Hanover and Daniel Wagner of McSherrystown; four grandchildren, Skylar, Alexander, Addison and Blakely; seven siblings, Karen Kohlmaier and husband Greg, Scott May, Kathy Thomassy and husband Doc, Pamela Kline and husband Jeff, Susan Deboard and husband Donn, John May and wife Donna and Philip May; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Relatives and friends will be received 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Sheila may be made to People Who Care, PO Box 427, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019