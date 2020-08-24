1/
Sheila Yohe
Sheila Yohe

Hanover - Sheila K. (Poe) Yohe, age 59, passed away at York Hospital on August 22, 2020. She was the loving wife Jay E. Yohe; together they spent 43 years of marriage.

Sheila was born on June 10, 1961 and was the daughter of Carroll and Mary Jane (Clark) Poe. She loved to spend time gardening, being outside, and babysitting her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Jay, Sheila is survived by her daughter Amber Yohe; her son Seth Yohe and girlfriend Katie Myers; her four grandchildren Madison, Logan, Kelsie, and Levi; and her mother Mary Jane Poe. She is also survived by her sister Belinda Weaver; and her brother Tom Poe. She was preceded in death by her father Carroll Poe; and her brother Dennis Poe.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheila's memory can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
