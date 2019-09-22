|
Shirleen Lanham
Hanover - Shirleen Halley Lanham, 89, of Hanover, wife of Bernard H. Lanham, Jr., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born on Monday, November 17, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Halley. Following her graduation from Sparrows Point High School in Baltimore, Shirleen worked as a secretary for Baltimore Business Forms located in Baltimore city. She later transitioned into the education field and worked at various institutions. She finished her career at Perry Hall High School with more than 20 years of service. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and shopping. She was an active member of the Perry Hall United Methodist Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her son, Timothy S. Lanham, and his wife, Millie, of Miami, FL.
Service for Mrs. Lanham will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019