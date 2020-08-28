Shirley A. Craig
Hanover - Shirley A. Craig, 67, died Thursday, Aug 27, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Thomas M. Craig of Hanover for 46 years. Born July 8, 1953 in Gettysburg, Shirley was the daughter of the late Bernard & Betty (Little) Flickinger. She was a 1971 Westminster High School graduate and was employed with Hanover Orthopedics, worked with Dr. Wayne Phillips for 20 years and then in the E.R. at Hanover Hospital.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her son, Brandon T. Craig of Hanover; her sisters: Dorothy Smith & Donald of Littlestown; Janet Speth & Bob of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Mary George of Hanover and Norma Frock of New Oxford; her brothers, Robert Flickinger & Elizabeth of Catonsville, MD and John Flickinger & Tammy of Lebanon; her sisters-in-law, SharonPratt and Mickey Conaway and her many nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her brother, William M. Flickinger. She was a member of Grace UCC, Hanover and a Ladies of Grace member. Shirley loved sewing, quilting, making crafts and spending time with her family.
A Memorial Service with be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to American Cancer Society
- 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
.