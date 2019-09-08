Services
Shirley Ann Hess

Shirley Ann Hess Obituary
Shirley Ann Hess

Hanover - Shirley Ann "Memom" Hess, 84, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born June 9, 1935 in Hanover she was the daughter of the late Grover L. and Mary E. (Zinn) Therit.

Shirley was employed for 16 years as a "people greeter" at Hanover Walmart retiring in April of 2019. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 227, Hanover. She loved going to the Moose for dinner and dancing with her sisters and friends. She also enjoyed going out for lunch every month with her co-workers at Walmart.

Mrs. Hess is survived by five children; Karen Strausbaugh of Lampasas, TX, Carl Myers of Red Lion, PA, Ricky Myers of Hanover, Tina Horst of Hanover and Mary Fetrow of Windsor, PA; two sisters, Mary Strausbaugh of Hanover and Dixie Mong of New Oxford; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jasmine Burns and 9 siblings.

As per Shirley's request services will be private. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to; Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To share memories of Shirley Hess, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
