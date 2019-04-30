Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hanover - Shirley Ann Lightner, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, April 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover, PA.

Born December 23, 1935, in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Martin.

Shirley was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA.

Shirley was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, Class of 1953. She worked for Pennland Paper and Bittinger Frozen Foods.

Shirley is survived by her children, Gregory A. Lightner of Hanover, PA, and Lori A. Workman of Bedford, TX; two grandchildren, Elijah L. Miller of Perryville, MD, and Skylin R. Lightner of Springfield, VA; and a brother, James D. Martin of Hanover, PA.

Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Shirley's life will be held 11 Am, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
