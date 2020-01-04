Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Dorothy Phipps

Shirley Dorothy Phipps Obituary
Shirley Dorothy Phipps

Portland, TX - Shirley Dorothy Phipps, 80, of Portland TX, formerly of East Berlin, PA entered into rest on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Corpus Christi Medical Center. She was born on January 26, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Edward L. and Dorothy C. Lochstampfor. She was the beloved wife of Warren E. Phipps Sr, recently celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary.

Shirley was a true loving wife and true matriarch of our family. While her career was a loan officer for Equitable Trust and Maryland National Banks, her joys in her life were her grand and great-grandchildren. She was an avid dog lover and reader. She enjoyed cooking, bible study, and walks along the beach.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Warren E. Phipps Jr and his wife, Sylvia of Texas, her son-in-law, John Nickoles Sr., grandchildren: Brian E. Phipps, Caren L. Nazelrod and husband Ryan, John Nickoles Jr., Kevin A Phipps, and great grandchildren: Ruby Phipps, Beau Phipps, Colton Nazelrod, Logan Nickoles, Koral Phipps, and Caroline Nazelrod.

She was predeceased by her daughter: Cheryl L. Nickoles.

The family will receive friends on January 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on January 8th at 11:30 am. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
