Shirley F. Myers
New Oxford - Shirley F. (Smith) Myers, 85, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of the late Francis D. Myers, who died December 15, 1989.

Shirley was born August 6, 1934, in York County, the daughter of the late Curtis and Lillian Smith.

Shirley was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Nicholas A. Myers and his wife Theresa and David F. Myers, all of New Oxford, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by four daughters, Sheila Myers, Doris Crowl, Margaret Myers and Christine Kohler, five sons, Matthew, Dale, Joseph, Randy and Bradley Myers, two brothers, Robert and Richard Smith, and a sister, Marie Groft.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Michael Letteer officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
