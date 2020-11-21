1/1
Shirley L. Timmins
Shirley L. Timmins

Hanover - Shirley L. Timmins, 76, of Hanover passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Edward J. Timmins who died November 2, 2011.

Born September 18, 1944 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Emory G. and Anna Mae (Brown) Wagerman.

Shirley was retired from Utz Quality Foods with 25 years of service. Prior to her employment with Utz she was employed with Hanover Shoe Co. for and additional 25 years. Shirley was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Hanover, the McSherrystown Moose, Hanover Home Association, AMVETS Post 22, and the Hanover Mall Walkers. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed gardening, going to auctions and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is one son, Darrell J. Cool and companion Lisa Fritz of Gettysburg; three sisters, Sandra J. Valentine of Westminster, MD, Frances M. Black of Thurmont, MD and Margaret A. Wagerman of Emmitsburg, MD; the beloved members of the Timmins family and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert E. and John L. Wagerman.

Due to COVID-19, a service and burial will be held at later date under the directions of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., McSherrystown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to ALS Foundation, 321 Norristown Rd, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or American Cancer of Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA. 16648.

www.beckfunerals.com






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
