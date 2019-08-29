|
|
Shirley Leonard
Hanover - Shirley Leonard, 92 of Hanover PA and formerly of Plattsburgh NY, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Kenneth Ransier under the care of hospice. She was born in Plattsburgh on January 21, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Santor) Gioiosa. Shirley graduated from St. John's Academy in 1945. She married John Leonard on January 21, 1946 at St. John's Catholic Church in Plattsburgh where she was a member for 86 years. Following her move to Hanover, PA she was a member at St. Joseph Church for the past 6 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John Leonard. She was survived by her three children, Christina Ransier (husband Kenneth Ransier) Patricia Leonard, and Michael Leonard (wife Karen (Young) Leonard), six grandchildren, Laurel Smith, John Ransier, Scott Ransier, Erica Leonard, Shelley Bedard and Joseph Leonard and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 30 2019 at Utz Terrace in Hanover PA . A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11: AM on Saturday September 7, 2019 at St. John's Church in Plattsburgh NY following interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery at 10 AM the same morning.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. Plattsburgh NY 12901 (518)561-3980. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019