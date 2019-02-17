|
Shirley M. Sellman
York - Shirley went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 15, 2019 at the age of 83.
She was the daughter of the late Robert McGonigle and Viola (Graf) McGonigle of Baltimore, MD.
Shirley was the loving mother to three children: Susan Christie (husband Christopher) and Jeffrey Sellman (wife Rachel). She was preceded in death by her son John Sellman.
Shirley loved dearly her 5 grandchildren: Jennifer, Megan, Christopher, Benjamin and Bethany and her 6 great-grandchildren.
She was the sister to JoAnn Lennert, Lois Brandenburg, the late James McGonigle, Robert McGonigle and Carole McCready. She had many nieces and nephews.
Shirley retired from the US District Court in Baltimore and worked for the Johns Hopkins University. In retirement she worked at the Weis Market Pharmacy on Carlisle Street where she served many of her friends and neighbors.
Shirley was passionate about Jesus, her family and feeding those in need. To honor her memory a donation to a local food bank or church pantry or the Salvation Army would continue her legacy of giving.
As she requested her funeral plans are private.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019