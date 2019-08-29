|
Shirley M. Shaeffer
Littlestown - Shirley M. (Dutterer) Shaeffer, 82, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA, with her loving family by her side.
Born June 9, 1937, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Kathryn (Snyder) Dutterer. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Shaeffer who died November 16, 2016.
Shirley was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she was a member of the Women's Guild.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked at Royal Dairy, Boydie's Restaurant, and was a babysitter.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed collecting salt & pepper shakers, and angels. She loved cooking for her family especially holiday dinners.
Shirley is survived by her son, Tony L. Shaeffer, of Littlestown, PA; two brothers, Fred Dutterer and Ray Dutterer, both of Littlestown, PA; and her loving dog, Maggie.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Shirley will be held 11 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Rd, Littlestown, PA with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Burial will be in Christ United Church Cemetery, Littlestown, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10-11 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Rd, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019