Shirley Mae Spangler
Richmond, KY - Shirley Mae Spangler, of Richmond, KY, passed away on June 28, 2019. Shirley was born in Hanover on February 6, 1929. Shirley spent her youth in Littlestown where she married Robert Scholl, after attending Cedar Crest College. They were married for twenty-five years, and had three children. She earned multiple degrees, including a PhD in Education. She was an educator in Oxford, OH, an Associate Superintendent and later taught at Otterbein College, both in Columbus, OH. Shirley traveled the world visiting all seven continents. She lived in many places, including Ohio, Alaska, Colorado and Kentucky, making a positive impact on all she met. She loved and was loved by many. Throughout her life, Shirley believed in service to others. Her contributions included coordinating both the food bank and the Salvation Army in Fairplay, CO, and volunteering in shelters. Shirley's faith was strong, serving as both a Deacon and an Elder for the South Park Community Church. Other hobbies included painting, hiking, skiing, gardening, embroidery, and playing bridge.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Marilyn Zanger (Scott), children Melinda Wilder (Graham), and Todd Scholl (Carla), daughter-in-law Chris Scholl, grandchildren Amanda Vinopal, April Scholl, Galen Wilder, Maggie Wilder, Alden Scholl, and Jenna Scholl. Nieces include Pam Snyder, Jan Zanger, and Amy Bahel. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Evelyn Spangler, former spouse, Robert Scholl, and son, Gary Scholl.
Graveside Memorial service will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, with The Rev. Sterling Fritz of Redeemer's UCC, Littlestown, officiating. In lieu of flowers, tribute contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the - 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 2, 2019