1/
Shirley R. Knox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley R. Knox

Hanover - Shirley R. (Myers) Knox, 79, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Knox.

Shirley was born March 22, 1941, in Hanover, the daughter of the late J. Russell and Beulah E. Myers.

Shirley was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and she was a 1959 graduate of Eichelberger High School.

Shirley is survived by three daughters, Joyce Robinson of New Oxford, and Sherry Groft and her husband Thomas, and Peggy Decker all of Spring Grove, two sons, Mark Anthony and his wife Julie of York, and Mitch Knox and his companion Kristi Baker of Orrtanna, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two sisters. She was predeceased by a grandson, and nine brothers.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11:15 AM at the New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, those attending the viewing will be required to wear a mask and space will be limited in the funeral home to 25 people at one time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved