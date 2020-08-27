Shirley R. Knox
Hanover - Shirley R. (Myers) Knox, 79, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Knox.
Shirley was born March 22, 1941, in Hanover, the daughter of the late J. Russell and Beulah E. Myers.
Shirley was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and she was a 1959 graduate of Eichelberger High School.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Joyce Robinson of New Oxford, and Sherry Groft and her husband Thomas, and Peggy Decker all of Spring Grove, two sons, Mark Anthony and his wife Julie of York, and Mitch Knox and his companion Kristi Baker of Orrtanna, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two sisters. She was predeceased by a grandson, and nine brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11:15 AM at the New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, those attending the viewing will be required to wear a mask and space will be limited in the funeral home to 25 people at one time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.