Shirley Rhodes
Hanover - Shirley M. Rhodes, 92 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hanover Hall.
Born Monday, November 15, 1926 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Paul Edgar and Iola Elizabeth (Reaver) Rhodes.
Shirley was a member of the Hanover Community Singers and was secretary for the Hanover Community Players for many years and also secretary for Hanover Community Concerts. She received a scholarship to Tanglewood in 1956 with Hugh Ross as director and sang with the Boston Symphony as a chorus member under the direction of Charles Munch, Leonard Bernstine and Lukas Foss.
Shirley is survived by seven nieces and nephews; Mary Myers, Sherry Bortner, Samuel G. Thoman, Phyllis Hoff, Breita Stahl, Keith A. Raber, and Paul J. Raber. She is also survived eight great nieces, three great nephews and many other loving extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Eckenrode and a nephew Kenneth E. Raber.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, 1398 Moulstown Rd, Hanover, PA with Rev. David Delong officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church at the address listed above.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019