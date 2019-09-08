|
Shirley Rose Markle
Spring Grove - Shirley Rose Markle, 80, Spring Grove, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at ManorCare North, York. She was the loving wife of Wilson E. "Clem" Markle, Spring Grove. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.
She was born January 4, 1939 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Cleatus O., Sr. and Nadine M. (Garrett) Wentz.
Shirley graduated in 1957 from Hanover High School and was a member of St. Paul's Dubs U.C.C., Hanover. She was a seamstress with Aneco Trousers, formerly Middleburg Manufacturing, Hanover for 40 years. Shirley was a scout leader for Penn Laurel Girl Scouts for over 40 years and was an active life member of the Porters Sideling Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of VFW Post 5265, Spring Grove, the York County Firefighter's Assoc. and the USBC Bowling Assoc.
She faithfully watched Days of Our Lives, loved playing bingo, enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets, doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her daughters, Wanda Gemmill and husband Thomas, Red Lion, Karen Bollinger and husband Matthew, Spring Grove, Pamela Rabenstine and husband Scott, Spring Grove and Bobbi Jo Marshall, Spring Grove; brothers, Cleatus O. Wentz, Jr. and wife Joanne, Spring Grove and Frederick D. Wentz, Hanover; sister, Patricia A. Emerick, and husband Ken, Spring Grove; nine grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a great great grandson due on September 11, 2019. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy L. Pascoe, brother, Samuel D. Wentz and great granddaughter, Talynn J. Rabenstine.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover with Pastor Bob Macfarlane officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM and again on Friday from 10 AM until the start of the service both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Carl, Evan Rabenstine, Adam Rabenstine, Dakota Bollinger, Kevin Willis and Gordon "Jake" Bolen.
Contributions in memory of Shirley Markle may be made to Porters Sideling Fire Co., 1199 Porters Rd., Spring Grove, PA 17362.
To share memories of Shirley Markle and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019