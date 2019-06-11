|
Shirley Shauck
Selinsgrove - Shirley Agnes Shauck, 84, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Penn Village Manor in Selinsgrove.
Born in Hanover on December 13, 1934, Shirley was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Margaret D. (Sneeringer) Donnelly. She had worked at York Hospital, WalMart in Lancaster as a greeter, as well as various other jobs.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Shauck is survived by two children, Steve Allen of Pittsburgh and Jo Ann Shauck of Lewisburg; one grandson, Gregory Allen of Pittsburgh; three siblings, Betts Moreland and Barb Greenholt of McSherrystown and Mike Donnelly of New Oxford; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Robert Shauck, daughter in law, Cheryl Allen, five brothers and five sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice or the .
Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019