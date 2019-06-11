Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Shauck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Shauck


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Shauck Obituary
Shirley Shauck

Selinsgrove - Shirley Agnes Shauck, 84, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Penn Village Manor in Selinsgrove.

Born in Hanover on December 13, 1934, Shirley was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Margaret D. (Sneeringer) Donnelly. She had worked at York Hospital, WalMart in Lancaster as a greeter, as well as various other jobs.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Shauck is survived by two children, Steve Allen of Pittsburgh and Jo Ann Shauck of Lewisburg; one grandson, Gregory Allen of Pittsburgh; three siblings, Betts Moreland and Barb Greenholt of McSherrystown and Mike Donnelly of New Oxford; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Robert Shauck, daughter in law, Cheryl Allen, five brothers and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice or the .

www.KefferFH.com
Published in Evening Sun on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now