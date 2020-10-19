Shirley Smelser
Hanover - Shirley A. Smelser, age 67, passed away at Hanover Hospital, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Monroe Smelser; who passed away 0n December 14,1997
Shirley was born in Chambersburg on August 20, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Ellsworth E. Keefer and Anna M. (Cutchall) Keefer. She attended Biglerville High School
and worked various jobs in the local area. She enjoyed baking, playing bingo, loved music, cooking, and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her children Melanie Smelser of Little Canada MN and Charles Richard Marinel of McSherrytown; her dear friend Elizabeth Forney who resided with her, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Sherrod of Hanover, Gloria Adams of Shippensburg, Deborah Bookwalter of McConnellsburg and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Son Richard Smelser of Orrtanna, her brothers Solomon E Keefer, Elvis L. Keefer, Herman H. Keefer, Hank W. Wible Keefer and her sister Annabelle Rhoades.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at Brownsville Church of God, with Pastor Victor Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown and on Thursday from 10:00AM until the time of the service at Brownsville Church of God, Fayetteville.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and service will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Brownsville Church Of God Fayetteville, Pa. 17222
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com