Shirley Snyder
New Oxford - Shirley Irene Renoll Snyder, 83, formerly of 522 S. High St., Hanover, was greeted by Jesus as she entered heaven's gate on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She passed away with her son Tom at her side at Cross Keys Village of the Brethren Home, New Oxford after fighting a battle with dementia. A warm thank you to Joan from Compassionate Care Hospice and the nurses and staff at CKV Personal Care who give special care to the residents and their families. Shirley was born to Charles A. and Mary S. (Baumgardner) Fuhrman on July 1, 1935 in Carroll County, MD. She attended Eichelberger High School. Shirley was the loving wife of Kenneth E. Renoll who died February 20, 1978. She later married Ralph R. Snyder, who died March 18, 2005.
Her priority in life was following Jesus and faithfully attending church whenever the doors were open. She spent hours reading the Bible and devotions. Shirley was a caring person who helped her elderly friends throughout the years.
Some of the joys in her life were tending her garden and flower beds. She enjoyed baking cakes and pies, especially her apple pies. She spent many evenings hand picking walnuts for her famous black walnut cakes. Shirley enjoyed doing puzzles, word searches, and playing games with her family and friends-especially Dominos, Racko, and Scrabble. During the summer, she liked to spend time at her cabin along the Conewago Creek in East Berlin. She made special family memories there.
Shirley was a longtime employee of the Hanover Glove Factory and then served for 16 years as a foster grandparent with York County Head Start. She was loved by the students and the teachers.
Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by a son, Thomas E. Renoll, and wife Judy of Hanover; three grandsons, Michael J. Renoll and wife Kerri, Christopher T. Renoll and wife Marci, and Jeremy E. Renoll; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kellan, and Cora Renoll; and a fourth great-grandchild due in August. She is also survived by three stepchildren; Francis (Frank) Matthews of Hanover, Lori Laughman and husband Phillip of Hanover, and Andrew (Elmer) Snyder and wife Lori of New Oxford; and three step grandchildren, Phillip Laughman, Joseph Matthews, and Chris Matthews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Denise E. Renoll, brother Carroll D. Fuhrman Sr., and sister Dorothy L. Lucabaugh.
A service to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Hanover God's Missionary Church, 1285 Hoff Road in Hanover, with Rev. John Fisher, her pastor for many years, officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St. Hanover and then again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Hanover God's Missionary Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Olivet cemetery, Hanover; serving as pallbearers will be Thomas E. Renoll, Judy A. Renoll, Elmer A. Snyder, Michael J. Renoll, Christopher T. Renoll, and Jeremy E. Renoll.
Memorial contributions can be made to God's Missionary Fellowship Camp Grove at the address listed above or to Compassionate Care Hospice at 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 25, 2019