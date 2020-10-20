Shirley W. Roth
New Oxford - Shirley W. (Leake) Roth, 76, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of the late Lester "Jim" Roth, her husband of 41 years, who died June 12, 2003.
Shirley was born June 19, 1944, in Culpeper, VA, the daughter of the late Elwood and Annie Marie (Hitt) Becker.
Shirley attended New Oxford High School and was a member of the class of 1963. She worked for many years at Middleburg Manufacturing and Freeman Shoe in Hanover before retiring from AAA in Gettysburg as a travel agent. Shirley was an avid bingo player for over 50 years, playing at all the local volunteer fire departments in Adams Co., HART Center, and Immaculate Conception School in New Oxford. She loved Walt Disney World, traveling over 20 times to Orlando, as well as frequent trips to Nashville, TN, where she loved touring old country music legend's homes. Shirley loved her town of New Oxford, the Antique Market, and visiting with her many friends. She moved to Homewood at Plum Creek in November of 2017, where she had the best care from the many members of the nursing staff, but she especially loved Erica and Kylie of Care South. Shirley was also quite fond of Dr. Peck who would bring hot dogs with everything from the hot dog shop, and sit with her while they enjoyed hot dogs together.
Shirley is survived a son, Steven J. Roth, and his wife Lori of New Oxford, a granddaughter, Jessica Roth of Hanover, three great grandchildren, Rion France, Trey France and Ember Dettinburn, all of Hanover, a brother, George Cromer of Hanover, two sisters, Brenda Myers and Betty Mort, both of Hanover, two nephews, Scott Marsh of Hanover, and Travis Foreman of Dover, a niece, Vicky Fringer of King of Prussia., and four great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa A. Roth, and a sister, Barbara Lehman.
Due to Covid 19, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to New Oxford Boro, 20 N. Peters St, New Oxford, PA 17350 for future beautification projects on the square. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.