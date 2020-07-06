Shirley Walker
Hanover - Heaven has gained another angel. Shirley Florence Walker (Mitchell) of Hanover, 86, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2020. Shirley was born April 14, 1934 in Danville, PA to her parents Paul and Elizabeth Mitchell, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her brother Robert Mitchell. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Rev. William Walker, three Children: Dianne Drupp (Robert), Kathryn Doll (Thomas), Paul Walker (Annette) and sisters-in-law Gail Eigenbrode and Lois Walker. Shirley was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to dedicated service as the busy wife of a church pastor for over 40 years, Shirley also held fulltime administrative secretarial positions for numerous employers, including long-time service at the Pennsylvania Council of Churches. Everywhere she worked or served, Shirley gave her all and was indispensable. Family and friends were always amazed of her energy and stamina. She loved to cook and stay busy with different projects. She was also passionate about making a difference in the lives of others and never complained when she suffered pain or illness. Shirley will always be remembered as a sweet soul who put everyone before herself. All who met Shirley loved her instantly because of her caring and accepting nature. In addition to her biological children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Shirley had many others who called her "mom" and "grandma" because she loved them like they were her own. Shirley's absence from our lives will leave a deep chasm and we know many would like to pay their respects during this time of sorrow. However, our current health crisis dictates that Shirley's many friends and neighbors will be unable to attend her memorial service. The service is limited to family-only and will be held Wednesday, July 8 with Rev. Gregory Rapp officiating. A video of the service will be available online. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, PA. To share memories of Shirley Walker and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.