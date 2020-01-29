|
Shirley Wendler
Hanover - Shirley (Beard) Wendler, 85, of Hanover, PA, died peacefully, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Wilhelm) Beard. Shirley was the loving wife of the late Robert Baetz Wendler with whom she shared 56 years of marriage until his passing on February 9, 2017.
Mrs. Wendler was a 1952 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She retired from the United Telephone Company/Sprint with over 20 years of service as a customer service manager.
Shirley was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, and the Hanover AMVETS Post #22.
Mrs. Wendler was an avid reader, enjoyed going to breakfast and dinner with friends at favorite places like Cross Keys Diner, Bay City, Hot Weiner, and Dutch Country. She loved her grandchildren deeply and was very supportive of them as she attended many of their sporting events and other functions.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Andrew and wife Laurie (Kennington) Wendler of Sykesville, MD, and Eric and wife Leslie (James) Wendler of Mt. Airy, MD; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wendler of London, England, Paige Wendler of Woodsboro, MD, Alec Wendler of Sykesville, MD, Max Wendler of Mt. Airy, MD, and Mason Wendler of Baltimore, MD; and one sister, Joanne Hiner. She was preceded in death by twin sons, Brett Allen and Bartt Andrew, a brother, Harold Beard, Jr., a sister-in-law, Marian Wendler Carr, two brothers-in-law, Dr. Richard Wendler, and S. Raymond Hiner.
As per Shirley's wishes, her body is being donated to science and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020