Skip Staub
Hanover - Eugene C. "Skip" Staub, 82, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Hanover Hospital following a brief illness. Born on Sunday, January 10, 1937 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ellis Eugene and Clare Utz Staub and husband of the late Margarethe J. Neiderer Staub, who died in 2017. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Rodney, Richard, Gerald and Wilbur Staub.
A truck driver for most of his life, he hauled brick and block all over the United States. His sons remember special times when he would take them on short trips. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Hanover Republican Club. Skip had a lifetime passion for racing and he frequently attended sprint car and drag races.
He is survived by two sons, Mitchel Staub and Gregory Staub and his wife, Janice, all of Hanover; five grandchildren, Briann, Kelsey, Amanda, Aaron and Andreana Staub; two brothers, Robert Staub and his wife, Madge and Gordon Staub and his wife, Charlotte, all of New Oxford; three sisters, Barbara Laughman and her husband, Bob, Pauline Lerch and her husband, Lenny, all of Hanover and Ruthetta Baldwin and her husband, Lowell of Biglerville and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Kasie J. Morris serving as celebrant. Following cremation, the burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Conewago Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 1, 2019