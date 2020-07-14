1/1
Sr. Paula Mary Aumen
Sr. Paula Mary Aumen

Dallas, PA - Sister Paula Mary Aumen, 96, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, died at Mercy Center, Dallas, PA on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Born July 30, 1923 in York, she was baptized Rita Theresa Aumen and was the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Bertha (Smith) Aumen.

Sister Paula Mary graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre and received a degree in Elementary Education from Misericordia University and her Masters degree from the University of Scranton. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on September 8, 1943 and professed her vows March 12, 1946.

During her years in Ministry, Sister taught in the Dioceses of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Altoona-Johnstown. Sister's years at Immaculate Conception Parish, New Oxford and St. Vincent Parish, Hanover were years she truly cherished. Those years of ministry provided sister the opportunity to share time with her family who lived nearby. In 2013, Sister returned home to Mercy Center-Dallas where she shared her gifts of organization and hospitality in the Library. Sister was an active member in the Prayer Ministry and continued to remember family and friends in daily prayer. Sister Paula Mary's passing is a great loss to all who knew her. Sister listened intently to the joys and sorrows of many and always offered encouragement and words of comfort. She was a deeply spiritual person whose faith and acceptance of life's twists and turns strengthened her for her years of service.

Surviving are four siblings, Thomas Aumen (Brigitta)of Hamilton, OH, Bertha Kuhn of Abbottstown, Charlotte Hull of New Salem and Adrian Aumen (Leslie) of Spring Grove; two sisters in law, Margaret and Nancy Aumen; her Sisters of Mercy and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Bernard F. Aumen Jr. (Bernadette), Rev. Paul J. Aumen, CPPS, Estella Gebhart (Regis), Philip Aumen, Terry DelRosso, Lawrence Aumen and John Kuhn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover with her cousin Rev. Joseph Gotwalt as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave, McSherrystown with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the mass will be livestreamed from the St. Vincent church facebook page. (facebook@stdepaul) and the committal service at the cemetery on the Murphy Funeral Home facebook page.

Contributions in memory of Sister Paula Mary may be made to Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Center, Dallas, PA 18612.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
