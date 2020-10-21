Stanley E. Waite
Littlestown - Stanley E. Waite, 83, of Littlestown, died Monday A.M., October 19, at his home. He was the husband of Candee (Howe) Waite of Littlestown for 38 years. Born Feb 8, 1937 in Hutchinson, KS, Stan was the son of the late Roy E. & Olga (Bickel) Waite. He was a Kingman High School graduate of Kansas and served in the U.S. Navy and Reserves from 1956-1962 during the Cold War. Stan was a retired engineer from Pillowtex Corp in Hanover since 2002.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Ronnie L. Jones & Melinda of Littlestown; Michael L. Waite & Jeannie Grejda of Lebanon; Jeffrey L. Jones of Dillsburg and Jodi L. Coleman & Kenny Kump of Gettysburg; his grandchildren: Zach & Ryan Jones, Jamie Grejda, Connor Waite, Billy & Jesse Horst-Waite, Jeffrey Tayler, McKenzie & Marissa Jones, Kyle Sentz, Courtney Coleman and his great grandson, Cohen Sentz. Stan was predeceased by his brother, Gene Waite. He was a member of Littlestown FOE and enjoyed camping, reading and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Memorial Services will be private. Memorials in Stan's name may be sent to Redeemer's U.C.C., 107 E. King St., Littlestown PA 17340 or Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
