Stanley E. Yates
New Oxford - Stanley E. Yates, 79, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital.
Stanley was born June 11, 1941, in Butler, the son of the late Stanley M. and Kathryn L. (Zimmers) Yates.
Stanley retired from the Federal Railroad Administration, was an avid amateur radio operator, and loved the outdoors.
Stanley is survived by a daughter, Karen L. Underwood of Comstock Park, MI, two sons, Stanley E. "Eddie" Yates and his wife Denyse of New Oxford, and Jim A. Yates and his wife Nancy of Beaver, six grandchildren, Chelsea Underwood, Brendan Yates, James Yates, Bethany Yates, Joshua Yates, and Adam Yates, a great grandson, Samuel Hanks, and two sisters, Linda S. Rudnicki and her husband Dan of Saint Clair Shores, MI, and Nancy K. Yates-Miller and her husband Mark of Towson, MD. He was predeceased by a brother, William D. Yates.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.