Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery
2251 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd
New Oxford, PA
1927 - 2020
Stella M. Laughman Obituary
Stella M. Laughman

Gettysburg - Stella M. (Funt) Laughman, 92, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Curvin A. Laughman, who died February 2, 1979.

Stella was born April 8, 1927, in Aspers, the daughter of the late Frank C. and Edith C. (Bishop) Funt.

Stella is survived by a son, Daniel L. Laughman and his wife Kathy of East Berlin, 11 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Donald C. and Jerry A. Laughman, a daughter, Irene M. Aholt, and a brother, Nelson Funt.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 AM, at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, 2251 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
