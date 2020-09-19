Stephen D. Klunk
Hanover - Stephen D. Klunk, 70, of Hanover, returned home to spirit on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Theresa "Terry" F. (Klunk) Klunk for 48 years.
Born June 11, 1950 in Dallastown, he was the son of the late Francis L. "Doc" Klunk and Rosemary (Eck) Klunk.
Steve spent many years as co-owner of Doc Klunk's, and most recently was an independent sales representative. He was a member of the American Society of Dowsers, having dowsed several wells in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Arizona. He was also a member of the Hanover Elks, and the Hanover Moose. Steve loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Shawn Klunk and wife Vanessa of Lebanon, Jennifer Klunk of Dallas, TX, and Nick Klunk of Hanover; two grandchildren, Austin Klunk and wife Allyson, and Emma Klunk; and four siblings: Carolyn M. Peters and husband Ralph of Westminster, MD, Joyce Rosenblatt and husband Arthur of The Villages, FL, Rev. Timothy B. Klunk of Rehoboth, DE, and Lori Shatto and husband Steven of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by a brother F. Michael Klunk.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Steve may be made to the American Society of Dowsers, 184 Brainerd Street, P.O. Box 24, Danville, VT 05828 or Dowsers.org
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com