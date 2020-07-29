Stephen "Steve" Feeser



Stephen "Steve" Feeser, 52, of Arizona, formerly of Hanover, PA, died peacefully in his sleep Wed. July 22, 2020. He was the son of Sandy and Frank Feeser. He is survived by his daughters Kyla Feeser of Arizona and Kamryn Feeser of Arizona; his step daughter Sommer Loe and his granddaughter Brynnlei both of Arizona. He is leaving behind his sister Deanna Holmes and her husband Gary, his Brother Andrew Feeser and his wife Ramana, his sister Darcey Hull and her husband Mark, his ex-wife/friend Kathy McCoy Feeser, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Steve graduated from South Western High School where he wrestled and played football. He was a Marine Veteran where he was a drill sergeant. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, attending AZ Cardinals games and coming back home to go to Penn State games. A small celebration of life gathering was held in Arizona on Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 with family and friends sharing memories.









