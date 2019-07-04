Stephen R. "Steve" Hoover



Hanover - Stephen R. "Steve" Hoover, 76, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.



Born August 4, 1942, in York, PA, he was the son of the late Ray and Florence (Miller) Hoover. Steve was the loving husband of Frances J. "Fran" (Baumgardner) Hoover, with whom he shared forty-eight years of marriage.



Steve was a 1962 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.



Steve attended Hanover First Church of God, Hanover, PA.



Steve retired in 2004, having worked as the maintenance supervisor at Conewago Valley School District for thirty-two years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Fish & Game Association, a life member of the Social Club of New Oxford, and the American Legion of Hanover, PA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his loving wife, Fran, Steve is survived by his children, Craig Hoover and his companion Dee Megonnell, and Rhyan Hoover and his wife Jamie; eight grandchildren, Shanna, Brogan, Autumn, Kaylie, Mason, Miranda, Ariana and Elizabeth Hoover; two great-grandchildren, Absolum "Abel" and Landen Hoover; a brother, Gerald Hoover; and two sisters, Susan Tharp and Yvonne Fishel. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Hindle.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Steve will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Gerald E. Shoap and Rev. Dan Thomas co-officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, and from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011, Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or to Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.