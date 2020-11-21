Stephen W. (Keff) Keffer
York - Stephen W. Keffer, 64, passed peacefully on 11/16/2020 in York, PA due to extended health issues related to diabetes. Steve was born December 18, 1955 to Cecilia (Livelsberger) and William Keffer. He is preceded in death by his parents and 6 of his siblings: Frederick, Margaret (Peg) King, Virginia (Ginny) Reichart, Judith Herman, C. Roseanne Baublitz, and Gerard (Jerry) Keffer. Surviving his death are sister Patricia Hoff and brothers William II, Francis (Bud), Anthony, and Donald. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Stephen was a proud Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1978. He worked for Lowe's of Hanover for over 22 years. He was also an avid sports fan. He was a die hard Ravens fan and season ticket holder for many years, and he often shouted encouragement at the TV while watching the Orioles. He was a member of the Home Association of McSherrystown, Hanover Home, Hanover Moose, and Amvets. Steve would give you the shirt off of his back once you became a friend.
There will be a private military service and burial at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Stephen.