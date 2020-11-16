1/1
Steven Anderson
Steven Anderson

Hanover - Steven W. Anderson, 62, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Vicki D. (Sloan) Anderson; together they shared 32 years of marriage.

Born December 13, 1957 in York, he was a son of the late Elwood Anderson and the late Ethel V. Stone.

Steven was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them, his happiest times was when he could go ATV riding with his boys. Mr. Anderson was a member of the McSherrystown Moose Lodge #720, Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562 and the McSherrystown Fish and Game. In his free time Steven enjoyed to ride motorcycle, go to car shows, bicycling, kayaking, working on his 91 Chevrolet S10, but most of all he enjoyed being with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by five children, Shawn D. Anderson, Shane A. Anderson, Clif Smith, Michelle Mackulin, Cody Sloan; five siblings, Dorothy Klein and her husband William, Elwood Anderson, Jr., Betty Brehm and her husband Richard, Karen Forbes, Deborah Martin and her husband Douglas; 10 half siblings, Karen Schenandore, Brenda Thomas, Kenneth Anderson, Gary Anderson, Gloria Fetrow, Brad Anderson, Susan Shannum, Mike Anderson, David Anderson, Alice Sipes; 14 grandchildren (with a grandson on the way) and one great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his daughter, Sonya Anderson; three sisters, Roxanna Sipling, Anna Anderson, Donna Anderson and a half sister, Laura Anderson.

There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
