Steven L. Gass
Hanover - Steven L. Gass, 70, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born December 9, 1949 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Grandville and Nadine (Amspacher) Gass Zartman and the stepson of the late Jack Zartman. Steven was the loving husband of the Barbara A. (McIlwee) Perrone with whom he shared 12 years of marriage.
Mr. Gass was a 1967 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA. He was a District manager for Sears for 35 years until his retirement.
Steven was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, the Hanover Elks Lodge #763, the Hanover Republican Club, the Hanover Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1406, and the McSherrystown Home Association.
Steven enjoyed vacationing and his life with his wife Barbara. He lived for his daughter and grandchildren and loved watching them enjoying life and his pool.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Steven is survived by one daughter, Cigi Bowers and husband Nick; two step daughters, Crysti Cromer and husband Shaun, and Joey Campbell and husband Seth; six grandchildren, Camryn and Brady, Taylor and Ty, and Mason and Miles; two siblings Randy Gass, and Barbara Sullivan and husband Greg.
A public memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Hanover - Steven L. Gass, 70, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born December 9, 1949 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Grandville and Nadine (Amspacher) Gass Zartman and the stepson of the late Jack Zartman. Steven was the loving husband of the Barbara A. (McIlwee) Perrone with whom he shared 12 years of marriage.
Mr. Gass was a 1967 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA. He was a District manager for Sears for 35 years until his retirement.
Steven was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, the Hanover Elks Lodge #763, the Hanover Republican Club, the Hanover Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1406, and the McSherrystown Home Association.
Steven enjoyed vacationing and his life with his wife Barbara. He lived for his daughter and grandchildren and loved watching them enjoying life and his pool.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Steven is survived by one daughter, Cigi Bowers and husband Nick; two step daughters, Crysti Cromer and husband Shaun, and Joey Campbell and husband Seth; six grandchildren, Camryn and Brady, Taylor and Ty, and Mason and Miles; two siblings Randy Gass, and Barbara Sullivan and husband Greg.
A public memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.