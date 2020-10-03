Steven Peacher
Hanover - Steven L. Peacher, 67, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Cindy (Croteau) Peacher, Hanover. Together they shared 37 years of marriage.
Born November 30, 1952 in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of the late George L. and Alma A. (Harris) Peacher.
Steve served in the U.S. Navy and was a "jack of all trades", ending his career as a sales associate at Home Depot, Hanover.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Stacey P. Harper, Orlando, FL, Sonny Lawrence and wife Bethany, Colorado Springs, CO and Stephanie Crites and husband Rich, Eglin Air Force Base, FL; sisters and brother, Linda "Mickey" Rohland and husband Jim, Gainesville, FL, Sharon Montgomery and husband Jim, Trinity, TX, Gregory Peacher and wife Frances, Bradenton, FL and Denise Carper and husband Andrew, Bradenton, FL and grandchildren, Braedon, Paul, Frederica, Noah, Colton, Elieana, Muriel, Evan and Irelan.
The family will receive friends and share memories on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with a memorial service to begin at 6:30 PM with Rev. Kevin Orewiler officiating. Guests are required to wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
The memorial service will be livestreamed starting at 6:25 PM Thursday. You can access the livestream by visiting www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
and clicking on Mr. Peacher's obituary. At the beginning of the obituary click on the livestream link.
Contributions in memory of Steven L. Peacher may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories of Steven Peacher and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.