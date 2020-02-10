Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven T. Baker Sr.


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven T. Baker Sr. Obituary
Steven T. Baker, Sr

Hanover - Steven T. Baker, Sr., 70, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Ann L. (Staub) Baker to whom he was married 50 years.

Born August 24, 1949 in Hanover, he was the son of the late William F. and Gloria M. (Cover) Baker.

Steve was retired from P.H. Glatfelter Co. with over 40 years of service. He was a proud veteran who served with the Navy in Vietnam. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Hanover High School, and was very active for more than 30 years with the Boy Scouts of America where he was known as the Slide Maker. Steve received the "Pepper Award" for his volunteering at Southwestern School District and at many Day Care Centers displaying and explaining his animal pelts and furs. He enjoyed traveling, attending grandchildren's events and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Cindy A. Boyer and husband Orvil Jr., Amy Trei and companion George Small, Jenny Baker and Steven T. Baker Jr. and wife Jennifer all of Hanover; six grandchildren, Tanner A. Scott, Brendan T. Boyer, Brooke A. Boyer, Erica A. Baker, Ella E. Trei and Zachary T. Baker; and two siblings, Linda Rohrbaugh and husband Robert of Hanover and Rev. Scott W. Baker of OK.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with his brother, Rev. Scott W. Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brendan T. Boyer, John Helfrick, Frank Sanders, Steve Louey, George Small and Orvil Boyer Jr.

Contributions in memory of Steve may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -