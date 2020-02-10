|
|
Steven T. Baker, Sr
Hanover - Steven T. Baker, Sr., 70, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Ann L. (Staub) Baker to whom he was married 50 years.
Born August 24, 1949 in Hanover, he was the son of the late William F. and Gloria M. (Cover) Baker.
Steve was retired from P.H. Glatfelter Co. with over 40 years of service. He was a proud veteran who served with the Navy in Vietnam. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Hanover High School, and was very active for more than 30 years with the Boy Scouts of America where he was known as the Slide Maker. Steve received the "Pepper Award" for his volunteering at Southwestern School District and at many Day Care Centers displaying and explaining his animal pelts and furs. He enjoyed traveling, attending grandchildren's events and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Cindy A. Boyer and husband Orvil Jr., Amy Trei and companion George Small, Jenny Baker and Steven T. Baker Jr. and wife Jennifer all of Hanover; six grandchildren, Tanner A. Scott, Brendan T. Boyer, Brooke A. Boyer, Erica A. Baker, Ella E. Trei and Zachary T. Baker; and two siblings, Linda Rohrbaugh and husband Robert of Hanover and Rev. Scott W. Baker of OK.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with his brother, Rev. Scott W. Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brendan T. Boyer, John Helfrick, Frank Sanders, Steve Louey, George Small and Orvil Boyer Jr.
Contributions in memory of Steve may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020