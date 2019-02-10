Stewart C. Bankert



Hanover - Stewart C. Bankert, 79, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Retirement Center, Hanover, PA.



Born October 27, 1939, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Virgie (Shorb) Bankert. Stewart was the loving husband of the late Gloria A. (Byers) Bankert who passed away April 26, 2001 and the late Catherine L. (Stonesifer) Rohrbaugh Bankert who passed away May 29, 2018.



Stewart was a 1959 graduate of Eichelberger High School. He retired from the Hanover Public School District after twenty years of service as the head custodian and supervisor. Prior to that he worked for Dell-Wood Kitchen as a foreman in the finishing room for over six years, and as the assistant manager, and purchasing manager of Wetzel's Grocery Store.



Mr. Bankert was a member of St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. He was a former member of the church choir, was the former president, secretary, and treasurer for the Sunday school class and was a former Trustee.



Stewart loved woodworking and refinishing furniture.



Stewart is survived by a brother, William L. Bankert of Hanover, PA; and sister, Clara Noel of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Philip A. Bankert, Nevin Bankert and Kenneth Bankert; and three sisters, Rosella Unger, Marie Miller and Mary Sell.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Stewart's life will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stewart's memory to St. Paul's Dubs United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.