Stewart W. Baumgardner
Hanover - Stewart W. Baumgardner, 88, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Sunday, January 31, 1932 in Hanover, he was a son of the late John and Elsie Baumgardner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Baumgardner; three sons, Donald and James Baumgardner and Stewart Baumgardner, Jr.; five sisters, Arlene Reifsnider, Margaret Baumgardner, Evelyn Ruby, Mary Lippy and Gladys Kaltreider; a brother, John H Baumgardner; and a step-son, Wilson Burns. Stewart was a retired driver with Leaseway Transportation in Jessup, MD and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church. He enjoyed buying and selling antique and classic automobiles and travelling throughout the United States. He also loved spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Weaver and her companion, Frank Frey; six step-children, Joe, John and William Burns, Rose Krentler, Patricia Lee and Daniel Burns; one brother, Earl Baumgardner; one sister, Jeanne Saltzgiver; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with state and health directives during this time, a service to celebrate Stewart's life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.