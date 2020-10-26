Sue A. Baker



Hanover - Sue A. Baker (Johnson), 70, of Hanover, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hershey Hospital after a brief illness with her sons by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Baker who passed on May 16, 1974. She is survived by her father, Richard H. Johnson. Also survived by her sons, Michael Moritz and his fiancé, Kayla Williams; and Eric Baker and his wife, Michelle Baker. Sue had six grandchildren: Natalie McCorkle and her husband Jesse; Colin Baker and his wife Taylor; Sophia Brown and her husband Seth Brown; Gabriel Baker, Aidan Baker, Jude Baker and her great-granddaughter Aila McCorkle. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Johnson and his wife Susan; and Nancy Jacobson and her husband, Bruce. She enjoyed collecting antiques, crocheting, crafts, music and movies. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to York County SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.









