1/1
Sue A. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue A. Baker

Hanover - Sue A. Baker (Johnson), 70, of Hanover, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hershey Hospital after a brief illness with her sons by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Baker who passed on May 16, 1974. She is survived by her father, Richard H. Johnson. Also survived by her sons, Michael Moritz and his fiancé, Kayla Williams; and Eric Baker and his wife, Michelle Baker. Sue had six grandchildren: Natalie McCorkle and her husband Jesse; Colin Baker and his wife Taylor; Sophia Brown and her husband Seth Brown; Gabriel Baker, Aidan Baker, Jude Baker and her great-granddaughter Aila McCorkle. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Johnson and his wife Susan; and Nancy Jacobson and her husband, Bruce. She enjoyed collecting antiques, crocheting, crafts, music and movies. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to York County SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved