Sue A. Hammond

Sue A. Hammond Obituary
Sue A. Hammond

New Oxford - Sue A. Hammond, 79, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Cross Keys Village- The Brethren Home Community.

Born on Thursday, May 30, 1940 in Hanover, New Hampshire, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Leslie and Evelyn Jameson Hammond. A registered nurse for over 40 years, Sue worked at the Gettysburg Hospital and Hanover Hospital. She was a member of the Adams County RN Association, was on the founding committee of the Adams County Breastfeeding Task Force and served as chairperson of the Annual Pancake Day Committee for many years. She enjoyed reading, trivia, game shows, needle work, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald M. Hammond. Surviving her are four brothers, Paul, Edward and his wife, Sharon, Phillip and his wife, Marian, and Douglas Hammond; a sister, Carolyn Hammond-Macie and her husband, Stephen; a sister in law, Sylvia Pinard; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
