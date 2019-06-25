|
Sue A. Mitz
Hanover - Sue A. Mitz, 72, of Hanover, died Saturday, June 22, at her home. She was the wife of Robert W. Mitz for 55 years. Born Sept 13, 1946 in Gettysburg, Sue was the daughter of the late C.R. & Pauline (Boyd) Harner. She was a 1964 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, after 10 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sons, Brian S. Mitz and Brett E. Mitz, both of Hanover; her 3 grandchildren: Tanner, Nathan & Nicholas Mitz, a great grandson, Aiden Mitz and her two sisters: Joan Helm and Bev Heltebridle, both of Hanover.
Sue enjoyed gardening, working around her home and going to casinos.
Memorial Service is Friday, June 28, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with a visitation from 10 - 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Contributions in Sue's name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 44 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
