Susan A. Reese
Thomasville - Susan A. Reese, 63, of Thomasville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the York Hospital. She was the wife of Kelly E. Reese with whom she shared 34 years.
Born May 6, 1956 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Vada V. (Carbaugh) May of Hanover and the late Frederick Myers and step-daughter of the late Robert L. May Sr.
Sue previously worked at the Littlestown Foundry. She was an adopted Lakota Native American and part of the Iroquois Thunderheart Village. She loved and nurtured all kinds of animals. Sue was a cancer warrior who helped other cancer patients through difficult times.
Surviving are three children, Harold Fisher Jr. of Harrisburg, Billiejo Blanchard of Dover and Ryan Day of NC; two grandchildren, Brandon and Sierra; four siblings, Harry, Robert and Tracy May and Bonnie Haines; and two foster siblings, Paul and Samantha May. A special thanks to Goldie and Jake Claggett for all that they did. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Catherine, Joseph and Jesse May.
Friends and relatives will be received noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Susan may be made to Kim Feldman - Pet Rescue, 302 Pinehurst Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019