|
|
Susan E. Spangler
Hanover - Susan E. Spangler (Myers), age 67, passed peacefully at Wellspan York Hospital on July 7, 2019. She was born June 19, 1952 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Leo P. Myers and the late Gertrude E. Myers. She is survived by her son, Richard L. Spangler III of York, her sister, Linda L. Cox and husband, Sam, of Hanover, and her brother, Michael L. Myers and wife, Jody, of Hanover. She is also survived by her nieces, Stephanie Rhodes, Sharon Frey, Lexi Shrout and Lori Altland.
Susan was a graduate of Hanover High School and received her Associates degree from York College. She worked various sales and management positions throughout her career, earning many awards including Salesperson of the Year from Concept Now Cosmetics, and she retired from Adams Hanover Counseling Center as Office Manager. Susan enjoyed knitting, painting, baking and spending time with her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and never took life too seriously. She will be missed everyday.
A private service will be held for the family.
Published in Evening Sun on July 21, 2019